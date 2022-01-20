Chenango County no longer asking residents to report positive at-home COVID tests

(WBNG) -- As we enter the third year of the pandemic, Chenango County health officials told 12 News there’s evidence we’re entering a new chapter.

The county announced Wednesday it is no longer asking residents to report positive COVID tests taken at home; instead, the county is asking residents who test positive to self-isolate, personally reach out to any potential close contacts and quarantine for five days from when you test positive/begin to feel better.

Along with this, the county will no longer be reporting daily case numbers, as officials said Thursday a lack of reported at-home positives will skew the data and make it less reliable.

The county’s Director of Environmental Health, Isaiah Sutton, told 12 News both of these steps are encouraging signs we are treating COVID less like an active pandemic and more like an endemic illness such as the seasonal flu.

He said these changes will allow Chenango County to become more efficient at fighting the virus.

“By not entering at-home tests, we’re able to refocus our staff’s efforts because all of that was being done locally within the county health department; there wasn’t some remote system set up to manage workload,” Sutton said. “We’re really going to be able to focus on expanding testing and vaccination efforts.”

Sutton added after reaching all-time highs inactive cases earlier this month, cases in the county have plateaued.