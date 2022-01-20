Convicted killer to be sentenced, will serve minimum 25-year sentence

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Broome County District Attorney Michael A. Korchak announced Thursday that convicted killer Larry J. Harris Jr. will be sentenced for three cases Friday morning.

Harris was ruled a persistent violent felony offender in Broome County Court on Jan. 14. That means he will be sentenced to a minimum of 25 years to life in prison.

He is facing sentencing for:

Manslaughter in the first degree for the killing of 11-year-old Jerome Smith in February 2019 in Johnson City.

Predatory sexual assault against a child for sexually assaulting an 11-year-old girl beginning in 2013 and continuing for several years.

Criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third degree for possessing cocaine with the intent to sell it in March 2019.

Korchak said in a news release that the sentencing will be “A day of reckoning for Larry Harris.”

The District Attorney’s Office will hold a news conference after the sentencing, which is scheduled for 9 a.m. Friday. 12 News will live stream the conference on its Facebook page.