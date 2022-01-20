Advertisement

Vehicle combustion to blame for garage fire in Conklin

(WBNG 12 News)
By WBNG Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 1:20 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONKLIN (WBNG) -- Emergency crews responded to a garage fire at 313 Hardie Rd. in the Town of Conklin Thursday afternoon.

A fire official told 12 News the fire started when a car that a man was working on was started and combusted.

The garage sustained damages but an apartment next to it was okay, officials said.

The Conklin Fire Department and several other agencies have been called to the fire.

Multiple fire departments responded to a fire in Kirkwood earlier Thursday. To read after that fire, follow this link.

Most Read

Endicott man arrested for attempted murder
Water St. parking garage demolition
Community loses public art as Downtown Binghamton parking garage demolition continues
An example of a job application, which is provided by Brome-Tioga Workforce NY.
NYS Department of Labor to offer almost 2400 jobs during Southern Tier Regional Virtual Career Fair
Jail
Binghamton man sentenced to 9 years in prison for weapon possession
County legislators approved Draft Map 3 by a 9-6 vote. Although it was passed, some legislators...
Broome County Legislature passes new redistricting map by 9-6 vote

Latest News

Convicted killer to be sentenced, will serve minimum 25-year sentence
Spiedie Fest
Spiedie Fest dates announced, returns as August event
More than 1,400 NYSEG customers were without power Thursday before it was restored
Smoke from a house fire on 588 Old State Rd. in Kirkwood can be seen from afar.
Injuries ‘unknown’ after big fire in Kirkwood