Vehicle combustion to blame for garage fire in Conklin

CONKLIN (WBNG) -- Emergency crews responded to a garage fire at 313 Hardie Rd. in the Town of Conklin Thursday afternoon.

A fire official told 12 News the fire started when a car that a man was working on was started and combusted.

The garage sustained damages but an apartment next to it was okay, officials said.

The Conklin Fire Department and several other agencies have been called to the fire.

