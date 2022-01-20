Advertisement

A Frigid Forecast

By Brian Schroeder
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 5:45 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Wind Chill Advisory for Chenango, Cortland, Delaware, Otsego and Sullivan Counties from 7 PM Thu. until 10 AM Friday.

wbng
wbng(wbng)

THURSDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy, snow showers. 0-1″ 20% Temperatures fall through the 10s. Wind NW 10-20 G25 mph Wind Chills -5 to 5

wbng
wbng(wbng)

Turning colder with temperatures falling through the 10s Thursday. With cold and breezy conditions, we’ll have lake effect snow showers. Frigid Thursday night with lows in the single digits above and below zer0.

We’ll get some sunshine Friday, but frigid weather will continue.

We get some sun Saturday, with highs near 20.

A cold front will reinforce the cold weather Sunday, Monday and Tuesday. With the cold weather we’ll have snow showers.

If you want to continue or start receiving the WBNG Weather Forecast Email, please visit https://wbng.com/emailsignup/.

Most Read

Endicott man arrested for attempted murder
Water St. parking garage demolition
Community loses public art as Downtown Binghamton parking garage demolition continues
Jail
Binghamton man sentenced to 9 years in prison for weapon possession
County legislators approved Draft Map 3 by a 9-6 vote. Although it was passed, some legislators...
Broome County Legislature passes new redistricting map by 9-6 vote
German airline Lufthansa said it had substituted Boeing 747-400 aircraft instead of 747-800s on...
Airlines cancel some flights after reduced 5G rollout in US

Latest News

SOME LIGHT SNOW POSSIBLE SOUTHEAST
Another shot of deep cold is coming
WBNG
Get ready for a cold spell
QUIET OVERNIGHT
More bitter cold air in the pipeline
WBNG
A brief shot of cold air