A Frigid Forecast

Wind Chill Advisory for Chenango, Cortland, Delaware, Otsego and Sullivan Counties from 7 PM Thu. until 10 AM Friday.

THURSDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy, snow showers. 0-1″ 20% Temperatures fall through the 10s. Wind NW 10-20 G25 mph Wind Chills -5 to 5

Turning colder with temperatures falling through the 10s Thursday. With cold and breezy conditions, we’ll have lake effect snow showers. Frigid Thursday night with lows in the single digits above and below zer0.

We’ll get some sunshine Friday, but frigid weather will continue.

We get some sun Saturday, with highs near 20.

A cold front will reinforce the cold weather Sunday, Monday and Tuesday. With the cold weather we’ll have snow showers.