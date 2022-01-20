Advertisement

Injuries ‘unknown’ after big fire in Kirkwood

Smoke from a house fire on 588 Old State Rd. in Kirkwood can be seen from afar.(WBNG 12 News)
By Matthew Benninger
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 9:09 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
KIRKWOOD (WBNG) -- The Broome County Office of Emergency Services said it is unknown if there are any injuries in a large fire that broke out at 588 Old State Rd. in the Town of Kirkwood Thursday morning.

An emergency official told 12 News that the home is a total loss and the cause of the fire is not yet known. They said the fire was well involved by the time emergency crews arrved.

Officials reported that the fire is under control but it is not out as out 10:30 a.m.

The Five Mile Point, Santaria Springs and Windsor fire departments have responded to the fire. New York State Police also responded.

Several fire departments responded to the blaze on Old State Road in Kirkwood Thursday morning.
Several fire departments responded to the blaze on Old State Road in Kirkwood Thursday morning.(WBNG 12 News)

