Lawyers on Call: What happens when someone dies without a will

By Steph Shtoyko
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 1:23 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- In today’s Lawyers on Call, Associate at Coughlin & Gerhart Keegan Coughlin explains what happens when someone dies without a will.

“In New York if someone passes away without a having a last will and testament it is said that this person has died intestate,” Coughlin said. “That means the individual’s assets that are in their name alone will be distributed in accordance with the New York State intestacy statute.”

To get in contact with Coughlin & Gerhart, visit the Coughlin & Gerhart LLP website.

