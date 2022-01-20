Local woman prepares to run in first 100k race this summer

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- A local woman is preparing to run in the Twisted Branch Trail Race this summer, where she will have to run 62 miles in under 19 hours.

Esther Frustino has participated in numerous 5K races in the past, and her love for running grew as she started to work more on her physical fitness -- losing 140 pounds. In September 2021, she ran her first 50K in celebration of her 50th birthday.

This year, Frustino is striving for much bigger goals and hopes to eventually make it into the Western States 100 Mile Endurance Race. She said Twisted Branch will help her qualify for the big 100-mile race, but runners are only chosen on a lottery system to participate.

“The Western States race starts in Squaw Valley, California and ends in Auburn,” said Frustino. “It is probably the most famous of the ultra races, and it has a lot of famous runners that are there.”

Frustino’s running coach, Ryan Brizzolara, said there is a lot more that goes into training for these big races than just being physically fit. He said Frustino will have to use a map to guide her through some very difficult trails.

“One mile feels like three, four or five miles on the trail. What she is about to accomplish in August will be all muddy trail,” said Brizzolara. “Esther is extremely dedicated and she would have never thought she would be able to set goals like this for herself.”

Frustino will participate in a 50K race in March to help prepare her for the Twisted Branch 100K Race in August.