More than 1,400 NYSEG customers were without power Thursday before it was restored

UPDATE:

(WBNG) -- According to NYSEG, power has returned to the area.

-----

(WBNG) -- NYSEG is reporting more than 1,400 customers are experiencing a power outage in the area Thursday morning.

According to the NYSEG Outage Map, the towns of Barker, Chenango and Maine are affected. You can view the map by going to this link.

NYSEG has not listed a cause for the outage.

