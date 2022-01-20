NYS Department of Labor to offer almost 2400 jobs during Southern Tier Regional Virtual Career Fair

(WBNG) -- The New York State Department of Labor wants to help with the job search.

To provide resources, the department has established a virtual career fair for job seekers of the Southern Tier and a platform for businesses and organizations to recruit applicants.

The Southern Tier Regional Virtual Career Fair is set for Thursday, Jan. 20.

Jan. 19 was the career fair’s Preview Day, which offered the opportunity to explore the job categories and postings.

Director Robert Murphy with Broome-Tioga Workforce NY said the Preview Day was an opportunity to filter out what positions to pursue Jan. 20 and to prepare for interview questions.

Murphy said there is something for everyone.

“When I got the notice probably about two weeks ago, they had 50 employers. Now they have 70 employers and 2,385 jobs that are available to people participating,” he said.

Murphy explained how some job seekers may favor this format over the traditional job fair.

“In this one, you really can have a one-on-one conversation, like we’re having right now, with a person who’s going to decide whether or not you might get that job without having a whole big audience or people standing behind you,” he said.

To find the next job opportunity, head to this website Jan. 20.