Spiedie Fest dates announced, returns as August event
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 11:08 AM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
DICKINSON (WBNG) -- Mark your calendars for this year’s Spiedie’s fest!
Organizers announced in a Facebook post on Thursday morning that this year’s Spiedie Fest and Balloon Rally will be held the first full weekend of August. You’ll be able to attend the annual event on Aug. 5, 6 and 7 at Otsiningo Park in the Town of Dickinson.
This will allow the event to fall in line with other events and allow the event’s craft and food vendors to operate on their normal dates, organizers said. They also said the August dates “open up the doors for a continued chance to bring quality music and talents to Binghamton.”
Spiedie Fest 2021 was held in October.