2 found dead in home after Kirkwood fire

KIRKWOOD (WBNG) -- According to New York State Police, agencies found two individuals dead after a house fire on Old State Road in the Town of Kirkwood on Thursday.

According to a news release, New York State Police at Binghamton and multiple fire agencies responded to the house fire just before 9 a.m. They said when troopers arrived, the home was fully engulfed.

State police said once the fire was extinguished by fire crews, Broome County Fire Investigators, State Fire Investigators, New York State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation and New York State Police Forensic Identification Unit found two deceased individuals.

According to state police, the agencies that responded include File Mile Point, Port Dickinson, Kirkwood, West Colesville, Windsor, West Windsor, Chenango Bridge, Chenango, Port Crane, Sanitaria Springs and Conklin (on stand-by). Broome Volunteer Emergency Squad, Superior Ambulance and Broome County Sheriff’s Deputies also responded to the scene.

State police said the fire is under investigation.