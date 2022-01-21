Absolutely frigid weather tonight

Tonight: Bitter cold and calm. Low: -20 to -5.

Saturday: Sunny early with clouds in the afternoon. High: 17-22

Forecast Discussion:

Tonight will be VERY cold across the entire area. With calm winds, a clear sky and snow on the ground, it will be a textbook night for radiational cooling. It is possible an elevated valley or two could get as low as -25. Most of the area will be below 0 but a wide range is likely. Lows range from -20 to -5.

SUB-ZERO LOWS ABOUND (WBNG)

CLEAR NIGHT (WBNG)

Saturday starts frigid but bright, with lots of sun early. High clouds move in through the afternoon and highs get back to around 20. Saturday remains cold but seasonably so with lows in the upper single digits to low teens.

Sunday brings a few snow showers with the passage of a cold front. Highs stay in the mid 20s and drop back into the single digits Monday morning.

A weak clipper moves through Tuesday and brings a decent chance of light snow. There could be some minor accumulations. Highs could climb to around 30. Another shot of very cold air arrives behind the low with highs Wednesday and Thursday in the teens.