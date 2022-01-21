Advertisement

Absolutely frigid weather tonight

By Howard Manges
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 5:54 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Tonight: Bitter cold and calm. Low: -20 to -5.

Saturday: Sunny early with clouds in the afternoon. High: 17-22

Forecast Discussion:

Tonight will be VERY cold across the entire area. With calm winds, a clear sky and snow on the ground, it will be a textbook night for radiational cooling. It is possible an elevated valley or two could get as low as -25. Most of the area will be below 0 but a wide range is likely. Lows range from -20 to -5.

SUB-ZERO LOWS ABOUND
SUB-ZERO LOWS ABOUND(WBNG)
CLEAR NIGHT
CLEAR NIGHT(WBNG)

Saturday starts frigid but bright, with lots of sun early. High clouds move in through the afternoon and highs get back to around 20. Saturday remains cold but seasonably so with lows in the upper single digits to low teens.

Sunday brings a few snow showers with the passage of a cold front. Highs stay in the mid 20s and drop back into the single digits Monday morning.

A weak clipper moves through Tuesday and brings a decent chance of light snow. There could be some minor accumulations. Highs could climb to around 30. Another shot of very cold air arrives behind the low with highs Wednesday and Thursday in the teens.

Most Read

Smoke from a house fire on 588 Old State Rd. in Kirkwood can be seen from afar.
Injuries ‘unknown’ after big fire in Kirkwood
2 killed in house fire, Town of Kirkwood
2 found dead in home after Kirkwood fire
More than 1,400 NYSEG customers were without power Thursday before it was restored
Vehicle combustion to blame for garage fire in Conklin
An example of a job application, which is provided by Brome-Tioga Workforce NY.
NYS Department of Labor to offer almost 2400 jobs during Southern Tier Regional Virtual Career Fair

Latest News

Temperatures only top out in the low to mid teen by the afternoon.
Jack Frost visiting for the next few days
FIRST OF A FEW COLD NIGHTS TONIGHT
Bone-chilling cold nights ahead
wbng
A Frigid Forecast
SOME LIGHT SNOW POSSIBLE SOUTHEAST
Another shot of deep cold is coming