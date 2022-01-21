Binghamton Philharmonic Orchestra present Wallenberg Festival Fundraiser January 26

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Join the Binghamton Philharmonic Orchestra for a special Wallenberg Festival Fundraiser Wednesday.

“This is a rather unusual event for us,” Executive Director of the Binghamton Philharmonic Orchestera Dr. Paul Cienniwa said.

Cienniwa noted this event takes place at the Kilmer Mansion an unusual venue for the Binghamton Philharmonic Orchestra and features historical tapes.

“About a year and a half ago we were given historical tapes of the Binghamton Symphony and Choral society and as we started to digitize these tapes and we put them on YouTube for free access for everyone we became aware of how good the recordings were the quality of the musicians and the playing but also the quality of the recordings themselves,” Cienniwa said.

Cienniwa said the Wallenberg Festival Fundraiser honors the orchestra’s founder Fritz Wallenberg and his wife Marianne.

“They started the Binghamton Symphony back in the mid 50′s and ran this orchestra for about 20 years and it became the Binghamton Philharmonic,” Cienniwa said. “They are part of this incredible legacy of music making we have here in our community.”

The Wallenberg Festival Fundraiser will be held Jan. 26 at 7:00 p.m. at The Kilmer Mansion at Temple Concord.

Tickets are $20 or $10 for Wallenberg Festival ticket holders.

The event will be followed by a wine and cheese reception.

For tickets and more information call the Binghamton Philharmonic Orchestra at 607.723.3931 or click here.