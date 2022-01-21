Broome County Parks wants public input on Grippen Park Recreational Building Project Update

ENDICOTT (WBNG) -- Broome County Parks needs your input for the future of Grippen Park.

“If you are familiar with Grippen Park it’s located in Endicott, NY formerly an ice rink and a BMX track,” Director of Broome County Parks, Recreation, and Youth Services Elizabeth Woidt said. “Now we are re-imagining that building and we want the public’s input on what they would like to see in that building.”

Director of Planning Beth Lucas said Broome County residents can participate in an online survey.

“The whole point of it is to have everybody imagine if you could do anything at that park what would it be,” Lucas said. “It’s a waterfront park so there are some limitations that go along with that but there are also a lot of creative things.”

Woidt noted change is needed at Grippen Park.

“It’s changed what is was over the years and we really wanna make it a multi-use facility that’s open to the public that offers amenities that all Broome County residents can enjoy.”

For more information regarding this project and to complete the survey, click here.