Convicted killer and rapist, Larry J. Harris, to spend life in prison

(WBNG) -- The Broome County District Attorney’s Office announced Friday that Larry J. Harris has been sentenced to a total of 79 years to life for three cases.

The District Attorney’s Office said the sentencing for each case is as follows:

25 years for Manslaughter in the first degree for the killing of 11-year-old Jerome Smith in February 2019 in Johnson City.

Two 25 year to life sentences as a persistent violent felony offender for two counts of predatory sexual assault against a child, for sexually assaulting an 11-year-old beginning in 2013.

Four years for criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third degree for possessing cocaine with the intent to sell in March 2019.

BREAKING: Convicted killer, rapist and drug dealer Larry Harris is sentenced to the maximum sentence of 25 years to life in prison.



Multiple, consecutive sentences mean Harris really facing 75 years to life.



Speaking with the Broome County DA in a moment @WBNG12News pic.twitter.com/luQfebOZRa — Josh Rosenblatt (@JRosenblattTV) January 21, 2022

Harris was ruled a persistent violent felony offender in Broome County Court on Jan. 14.