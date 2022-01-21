Advertisement

Convicted killer and rapist, Larry J. Harris, to spend life in prison

By WBNG Staff
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 10:46 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WBNG) -- The Broome County District Attorney’s Office announced Friday that Larry J. Harris has been sentenced to a total of 79 years to life for three cases.

The District Attorney’s Office said the sentencing for each case is as follows:

  • 25 years for Manslaughter in the first degree for the killing of 11-year-old Jerome Smith in February 2019 in Johnson City.
  • Two 25 year to life sentences as a persistent violent felony offender for two counts of predatory sexual assault against a child, for sexually assaulting an 11-year-old beginning in 2013.
  • Four years for criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third degree for possessing cocaine with the intent to sell in March 2019.

Harris was ruled a persistent violent felony offender in Broome County Court on Jan. 14.

