‘JUST’ community organization holds rally in front of Broome County Office Building

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The ‘JUST’community organization, short for Justice and Unity for the Southern Tier, and some of its supporters gathered outside the Broome County Office Building to bring attention to incarceration when it comes to women.

“We are planning this as kind of a series of actions,” said the ‘JUST’ Women Issues Coordinator Ella Friday.

According to the organization, the event was to address what they say is an increase in women in Broome County being incarcerated, and then once behind bars, the conditions they face.

“Long story short, we’ve been getting quite a few complaints from the women on the inside that are currently there or just recently released or transferred,” said Friday.

During the Jan. 20 rally, first-hand accounts were given from time in the Broome County facility.

12 News reached out out to the sheriff’s office this morning asking for a comment on the rally and the various complaints being made. As of this report being posted online, there has been no response.

“I was in the Broome County Jail in 2013, 2015, and 2017 before my conviction was overturned and indictment dismissed,” said Sammie Werkheiser, advocate and group member of Mothers on the Inside.

While disclosing her personal experience, she recounts unsanitary practices.

“When you get your orange jumpsuit, you are given a pair of underwear. That pair of underwear is stained with another woman’s period,” said Werkheiser.

Other claims made from supporters include denial of basic prescribed medicines and insufficient or spoiled food, just to name a few.

“Our hope to get from this is basically visibility. We want people to see that what’s going on is not right,” said Friday.