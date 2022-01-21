Local veteran opens ‘Innocent Souls: Vietnam 1968′ photo exhibit in Broome County Public Library

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- A local veteran is showcasing a collection of photos he took during his time spent serving in the Vietnam War.

First Lieutenant Glenn Hoover served in the war from 1968 to 1969. During his time overseas, he purchased a 35mm film icon in Japan and was inspired to take the photographs to build a personal scrapbook of his memories.

The photos Hoover captured sat as slides in his closet for over 40 years. He later created the “Innocent Souls: Vietnam 1968″ exhibition to share the images with the public.

Hoover says the exhibition is not necessarily a story about the Vietnam War -- but a story about the innocent souls that were caught in the midst of it.

“The reactions that we’ve gotten from this exhibition -- the emotions and the tears from people that have had loved ones there,” said Hoover. “Maybe they don’t remember much about it themselves, but even the young generation has taken interest in it and it’s been quite gratifying.”

Hoover will host a reception and presentation of the exhibit on Saturday, Jan. 22 inside the Broome County Public Library at 1 p.m. More information about the exhibit can be found here.