Multiple crews respond to fire at old Carpet Master in North Norwich

NORTH NORWICH (WBNG) -- Multiple crews in Chenango County responded to an early morning fire at the old Carpet Master store in North Norwich.

According to the Chenango County Sheriff’s Office, the call came in around 3 a.m. and crews were dispatched to 7131 State Highway 12.

They said Norwich, North Norwich, Sherburne, Plymouth and Smyrna fire departments, Chenango County Office of Emergency Services and fire investigators responded.

As of 8:45 a.m. crews are still at the scene.

The cause of the fire, extent of injuries and damage are unknown and under investigation.

