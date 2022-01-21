Advertisement

Susquehanna County Recreation Center receives $1.5 mill for new facility

By WBNG Staff
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 5:58 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTROSE, Pa. (WBNG) -- The Susquehanna County Recreation Center (SCRC) announced Thursday that Williams, a natural gas infrastructure company in the area has committed $1.5 million over the next five years to build an indoor recreation center.

According to the SCRC, the facility will be called the Williams Fieldhouse. The SCRC says the goal of the project is to improve the social, emotional and physical health and wellness of the community through the construction of an indoor recreation center.

“We are honored and excited to continue our community partnership with Williams,” said Ashley Kilmer, president, Susquehanna County Recreation Center Board. “Williams is not a company that just says they want to make an impact in the communities they operate in, they roll up their sleeves and take action.”

The SCRC says the center will have a self-sustaining business model confirmed through the Sports Facility Advisory.

