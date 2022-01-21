Advertisement

Tioga County Historical Society seeks old photos for upcoming exhibit, highlighting women photographers of Tioga County

Since the month of March is Women’s History Month -- the work of women photographers will be...
Since the month of March is Women’s History Month -- the work of women photographers will be highlighted throughout the museum.(WBNG)
By Ashley Soriano
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 11:39 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OWEGO (WBNG) -- The Tioga County Historical Society is looking for the community’s help in finding photographs for its “Women Behind the Lens” exhibit.

The museum is searching for photos captured during the years 1845 to 1945. Researcher at the historical society, Linda Williams, said the exhibit is set to open in March and will focus on the work of Tioga County photographers.

Since the month of March is Women’s History Month -- the work of women photographers will be highlighted throughout the museum.

“If the public has any pictures by Tioga County women photographers, we would love to see them,” said Williams. “We would like to have pictures of them because they stood behind the lens as our title suggests, and we don’t have pictures of them.”

Williams said some of the pieces they are looking for are photos taken of or by photographers Lulu M. Preston, Ata Cortwright, Lillian Blakeney, and Kate Lovejoy.

Anyone with photo submissions for the “Women Behind the Lens” exhibit can contact the museum’s curator Rikki Springsteed by emailing curator@TiogaHistory.org.

Most Read

Smoke from a house fire on 588 Old State Rd. in Kirkwood can be seen from afar.
Injuries ‘unknown’ after big fire in Kirkwood
Endicott man arrested for attempted murder
An example of a job application, which is provided by Brome-Tioga Workforce NY.
NYS Department of Labor to offer almost 2400 jobs during Southern Tier Regional Virtual Career Fair
Water St. parking garage demolition
Community loses public art as Downtown Binghamton parking garage demolition continues
More than 1,400 NYSEG customers were without power Thursday before it was restored

Latest News

The Coke Girl (Photographed by Glenn Hoover)
Local veteran opens ‘Innocent Souls: Vietnam 1968′ photo exhibit in Broome County Public Library
INNOCENT SOULS: VIETNAM 1968
INNOCENT SOULS: VIETNAM 1968
Highlights: Chenango Forks vs. Vestal (boys’ basketball)
Attendee holds sign in support of rally being held in Binghamton.
‘JUST’ community organization holds rally in front of Broome County Office Building