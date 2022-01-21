Tioga County Historical Society seeks old photos for upcoming exhibit, highlighting women photographers of Tioga County

OWEGO (WBNG) -- The Tioga County Historical Society is looking for the community’s help in finding photographs for its “Women Behind the Lens” exhibit.

The museum is searching for photos captured during the years 1845 to 1945. Researcher at the historical society, Linda Williams, said the exhibit is set to open in March and will focus on the work of Tioga County photographers.

Since the month of March is Women’s History Month -- the work of women photographers will be highlighted throughout the museum.

“If the public has any pictures by Tioga County women photographers, we would love to see them,” said Williams. “We would like to have pictures of them because they stood behind the lens as our title suggests, and we don’t have pictures of them.”

Williams said some of the pieces they are looking for are photos taken of or by photographers Lulu M. Preston, Ata Cortwright, Lillian Blakeney, and Kate Lovejoy.

Anyone with photo submissions for the “Women Behind the Lens” exhibit can contact the museum’s curator Rikki Springsteed by emailing curator@TiogaHistory.org.