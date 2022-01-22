Affordable Housing Complex in Chenango Co. to see funding in future

NEW BERLIN, N.Y. (WBNG) -- An affordable housing complex sits on the interaction of Route 80 and 5 Corners Road in the northern portion of New Berlin. The group of buildings is called ‘Red Mill Apartments’ and with the support of two entities in the Chenango County area, it might see some much needed funding in the near future.

Through a partnership between the Chenango County Department of Planning and Development and Greater Opportunities for Broome and Chenango, Director Shane Butler says a lot of money will be going into this project.

“We’re applying on behalf of them for over a half a million dollar project through the state office of community renewal to renovate the Red Mill Complex.”

Butler says conditions throughout the 18 apartments is not the best. “Currently I think that there are two apartments that are not usable so basically we will be adding more housing units making them so people can live in there it gives additional longevity of those apartments so that people have a place to live.”

The Planning Director says housing is, and has been an issue within the county for some time. He mentions that he hopes this project will help. “There is a huge housing shortage right now in Chenango county not only for apartments but for houses in general so anytime we can make sure that these houses are affordable and in good shape its a benefit for Chenango County.”

There are programs within the Department of Planning and Development set in place to help those who need affordable housing. “We have two programs through Greater Opportunity. One is a home ownership program for people with low to moderate income to purchase their first homes, we also have a housing rehabilitation program which basically fixes safe housing issues led paint that kind of stuff and again it’s low to moderate income but were always trying to improve our programs and add more programs for people in Chenango County to get into homes, or especially safe housing.

He says through the partnership, the total estimate of the project will be $4,784,487.00. To obtain this, he says they have applied with CDBG CARES and NYS Home and Community Renewal (HRC).

For more information on the Chenango County Department of Planning and Development you can click here. For more information regarding Greater Opportunities for Broome and Chenango, you can click here.