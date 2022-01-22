Advertisement

Cornell Cooperative offers ‘Master Composter-Recycler’ program -- educating people about composting, recycling and waste prevention

By Ashley Soriano
Published: Jan. 22, 2022 at 12:17 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- If you’re interested in learning ways to help the environment -- the Cornell Cooperative Extension of Broome County is offering a program that will teach people about composting and recycling.

The “Master Composter-Recycler” program will allow people to work hands-on through special projects and community volunteering. Training will include 10 classes over the span of 12 weeks.

Recycling and Composting Educator, Josh Enderle, said programs like this are important to help reduce and manage waste in Broome County.

“This class really offers that in-depth experience with composting. We have regional experts come in and teach the class for a session,” said Enderle. “It’s a really great opportunity for people to learn more and build a community around waste, and waste-minded folks.”

Enderle said people who take the classes can expect to make their own vermicomposting bin, as well as recycled paper.

Classes will run from Tuesday, Feb. 15 until Thursday, May 5. The deadline to apply for the program is Friday, Feb. 10.

People interested in the Master Composter-Recycler Spring 2022 training can find more information here.

Most Read

2 killed in house fire, Town of Kirkwood
2 found dead in home after Kirkwood fire
Smoke from a house fire on 588 Old State Rd. in Kirkwood can be seen from afar.
Injuries ‘unknown’ after big fire in Kirkwood
he Broome County District Attorney’s Office announced Friday that Larry J. Harris has been...
Convicted killer and rapist, Larry J. Harris, to spend life in prison
More than 1,400 NYSEG customers were without power Thursday before it was restored
Vehicle combustion to blame for garage fire in Conklin

Latest News

compost recyle
compost recyle
Fire at Carpet Masters in North Norwich
Building Deemed Total Loss After Early Morning Fire in North Norwich
Car crash
State Police investigating serious crash in Conklin
BU students testing return to campus
BU students testing return to campus