Cornell Cooperative offers ‘Master Composter-Recycler’ program -- educating people about composting, recycling and waste prevention

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- If you’re interested in learning ways to help the environment -- the Cornell Cooperative Extension of Broome County is offering a program that will teach people about composting and recycling.

The “Master Composter-Recycler” program will allow people to work hands-on through special projects and community volunteering. Training will include 10 classes over the span of 12 weeks.

Recycling and Composting Educator, Josh Enderle, said programs like this are important to help reduce and manage waste in Broome County.

“This class really offers that in-depth experience with composting. We have regional experts come in and teach the class for a session,” said Enderle. “It’s a really great opportunity for people to learn more and build a community around waste, and waste-minded folks.”

Enderle said people who take the classes can expect to make their own vermicomposting bin, as well as recycled paper.

Classes will run from Tuesday, Feb. 15 until Thursday, May 5. The deadline to apply for the program is Friday, Feb. 10.

People interested in the Master Composter-Recycler Spring 2022 training can find more information here.