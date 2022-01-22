Every Cat’s Dream to host joint Cat Adoption event with Dickin Memorial Animal Hospital

ENDICOTT (WBNG) -- Two organizations in the Southern Tier have teamed up to help find some furry friends a new home. ‘Every Cat’s Dream’, formerly known as ‘Every Dog’s Dream’ is working with Dickin Memorial Memorial Animal Hospital in Endicott to help those interested, adopt a cat.

Dan Washburn works as the Rescue Coordinator for the animal hospital and says one of the problems they are facing is an influx of felines during the pandemic. He adds that many of them are black cats. Washburn says he believes this is due to the traditional superstition that they bring ‘bad luck’.

“...Black cats to me, they have great personalities, they’re full of personality. A lot of people are a little hesitant because of bad luck they say but they’re sweet they all need homes they’re playful, they’re just like any other cat they’re just black and people tend to pass them over.”

The adoption event will be held on Sunday, January 30th from 10:00 AM until 2:00 PM at the Dickin Memorial Animal Hospital.

To find our more information regarding ‘Every Cat’s Dream’ you can click here. For more information on the animal hospital, you can visit their website linked here.