Blood Donation Drive keeps memory of Endicott Native alive

ENDICOTT (WBNG) -- At the Our Lady of Good Counsel Church in Endicott, chairs, tables, and other medical supplies were set up six feet apart and socially distanced. A typical sight for modern-day blood drives through the American Red Cross.

However, this wasn’t your typical blood donation. The story, and spirit behind it is a personal one for Karen Scott. In 2014 Scott lost her husband Bob to a rare form of cancer known as GIST or Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumor. Before being diagnosed with the life-changing news, Scott himself would donate blood regularly, his wife says this is something they wanted to give back.

“When he would receive a blood donation whether it was for surgery it just brought so much life back to him and allowed him to continue living I mean it literally saved his life several times he got to see her children get married he was able to see three of her grandchildren born so milestones we never thought he would be able to see,” says Scott. She mentions that it was because of blood drives like the one Saturday, that her husband was able to live longer.

The Bob Scott Memorial Blood Drive celebrated its 8th year, Scott says due to COVID, last year’s turnout was not ideal, however, that was the exact opposite in 2022. “This year it’s been a tremendous turnout today,” she said.

With the influx of those who wanted to donate, Scott says they were not able to fit everyone in to donate on Saturday. She recommends visiting the American Red Cross’s website which can be found here, to fund out where you can donate in his memory next.

To learn more about the Bob Scott Memorial Fund, you can find their Facebook page here.