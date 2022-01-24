Advertisement

Crews respond to trailer fire in Windsor

Windsor Trailer Fire
Windsor Trailer Fire(WBNG 12 News)
By WBNG Staff
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 5:02 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
(WBNG) -- Multiple emergency crews are at the scene of a trailer fire in Windsor Monday evening.

According to Broome County dispatchers, the fire is at 336 Old Rt. 17.

The Windsor, West Windsor, Five Mile Point fire departments and Eastern Broome Ambulance responded. New York State Police and Broome County Sheriff’s Office are also at the scene.

12 News has a crew on the way to the scene. This is a developing story. Stay with 12 News for more information.

