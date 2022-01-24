Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee hosts free child seat inspections in Deposit

DEPOSIT, N.Y. (WBNG) -- The New York Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee (GTSC) will have free car seat checks in Deposit on Tuesday.

In a news release, the GTSC says the event will take place at the Deposit Fire Department on 130 2nd Street from 3 to 6 p.m. They encourage residents to make an appointment and COVID guidelines regarding masks will be followed.

The GTSC says the event is a part of a yearlong safety initiative where trained technicians educate parents and caregivers on how to choose and properly install the appropriate seat for their child.

For information on how to register a child safety seat and find the right car seat for your child, click here.

If you are unable to make the event, you can make an appointment with a local fitting station by clicking here.

For more information, contact Trooper Shannon Hartz by calling 607-561-7605 or by sending an email to shannon.hartz@troopers.ny.gov.