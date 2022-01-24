Honor a ‘Real Hero’ today

(WBNG) -- Do you know a hero in the Southern Tier? The Southern Tier Chapter of the American Red Cross is now accepting nominations for the 13th Annual Real Heroes Event.

The Red Cross celebrates and honors everyday people who have exhibited extraordinary courage to save lives or made a meaningful impact on their community. Co-Chair, 2022 Red Cross Southern Tier Real Heroes Event Committee Cindy Chadwick said the Real Heroes Event is a long-standing Southern Tier tradition.

“What our goal is, is to seek nominations for real heroes in our community ordinary, regular, everyday people who have either done something to make a large impact in the community or a heroic act in saving the life of another,” Chadwick said. “We want to honor, celebrate, and salute those folks.”

Chadwick noted the Real Heroes Event stemmed from the desire to have an event that reflected the mission of the Red Cross.

“The mission of the Red Cross of course is either to prevent or assist in cases of emergencies,” Chadwick said. “The idea that everyone can be a hero and help others it was really to continue and spur that mission among all in the community.”

The Red Cross is accepting nominations through Jan. 31.

You can submit a nomination here.

Heroes across Broome, Chenango, Cortland, Delaware, Otsego, Sullivan, Tioga, Tompkins, and Susquehanna County in Pennsylvania will be honored on May 19.