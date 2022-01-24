Advertisement

Lawyers on Call: Supplementary under insured motorist coverage

By Steph Shtoyko
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 1:36 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WBNG) -- Tom Schimmerling of Schimmerling Injury Law joined Around the Tiers Monday to discuss supplementary under insured motorist coverage.

“You can’t protect yourself more than you protect the public at large,” Personal Injury Lawyer Tom Schimmerling said. “For example you can’t have $25,000 liability policy and ask for $100,000 and some it has to be the same.”

To get in contact with Tom Schimmerling, visit the Schimmerling Injury Law website here.

