Light snow moves through

Tonight: Light snow early. 1-3″ possible. Snow tapers W->E. Temperatures slowly rise. Low: 18-22

Tuesday: Partly sunny.. A few snow showers are possible. High: 25-29

Forecast Discussion:

Light snow this evening tapers west to east tonight. Total snow accumulations range from 1-3″. Temperatures slowly rise into the low 20s.

MINOR ACCUMULATIONS (WBNG)

Tuesday brings a chance of some snow showers with highs in the 20s, but as clouds clear and high pressure arrives overnight, temperatures will plummet. Lows will range from -5 to 8.

Wednesday brings a nice day, but it will be cold! Highs stay in the teens. Overnight lows, under the clear sky, will range widely, and could drop as low as -20. Many areas will be sub-zero.

Friday brings a chance of light snow with minor accumulations possible. The big thing we’ll be monitoring this weekend will be a coastal storm.

EARLY SATURDAY SNOW? (WBNG)

Guidance is keeping the worst of the storm, and highest snow accumulations, out of the area. We could see a few inches of snow from this system given current track. Catskills need to be watched for higher accumulations. A shift in track would change potential snow amounts. Stay with us this week for updates.