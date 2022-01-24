More snow and cold

MONDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. High 24 (18-26) Wind S 5-10 mph

wbng (wbng)

As one low moves out, we’ll have partly to mostly cloudy skies today. Another low will be moving in tonight, giving us light snow.

Seasonable Tuesday, with some snow showers. As winds turn northwesterly, it’s going to get cold again. Lows Tuesday night will drop into the single digits. The cold will stick around into Wednesday with highs in the 10s and lows in the -1s.

Temperatures try to rebound Friday. We’ll have snow showers with seasonable temperatures. A bit of a roller coaster for the weekend. Snow showers Saturday with highs in the 10s. Up into the 20s by Sunday.