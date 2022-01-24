Advertisement

Oakdale Mall to undergo transformation into ‘Oakdale Commons’

Oakdale Mall
Oakdale Mall(WBNG 12 News)
By Matthew Benninger
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 12:17 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
JOHNSON CITY (WBNG) -- Ownership group Spark JC, LLC announced it will transform the Oakdale Mall in Johnson City into a mixed-use destination named the “Oakdale Commons.”

Spark JC recently closed on the property.

A news release from Spark JC said the former Sears building, which was transformed into Beer Tree Factory, as an example of “revitalization that the community can look forward to.”

Spark JC said the goal is to create new jobs and deliver innovative wellness, service and leisure opportunities while maintaining the mall’s retail services.

Co-founder of JC Spark Doug Matthews and Marc Newman said the leadership team will work with Spinoso Real Estate Group, who is the current management team at the mall, and current mall tenants on the master plan for the future.

Specific details about the transformation of the Oakdale Mall were not released.

