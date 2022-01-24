Advertisement

Police identify 2 killed in Kirkwood house fire

By WBNG Staff
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 4:52 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KIRKWOOD (WBNG) -- New York State Police have identified the names of two people that were killed in a house fire on Jan. 20 in the town of Kirkwood.

State Police the victims were Peter J. Cirba and Stephanie N. Cirba, both were 81-years-old.

(WBNG 12 News)

Police said no criminal activity is suspected in the cause of the fire.

Multiple agencies responded to the blaze on 588 Old State Rd. To read more about the fire, go to this link.

Most Read

Jones
Carolina Panthers Defensive Lineman opens business in Downtown Binghamton
Calogero Duenes, 24, was shot and killed outside of a Chuck E. Cheese in Humble, Texas, as he...
Man charged with father’s murder outside Chuck E. Cheese
Oakdale Mall
Oakdale Mall to undergo transformation into ‘Oakdale Commons’
Car crash
State Police investigating serious crash in Conklin
State Police seek helping identify suspect that stole catalytic converters

Latest News

Oakdale Mall to become Oakdale Commons
Oakdale Mall to become Oakdale Commons
Puppy Mill ASPCA Announces Webinar
Puppy Mill ASPCA Announces Webinar
Kirkwood Fatal Fire Victims Identified
Kirkwood Fatal Fire Victims Identified
Windsor Trailer Fire
Crews respond to trailer fire in Windsor