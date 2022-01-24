Police identify 2 killed in Kirkwood house fire

KIRKWOOD (WBNG) -- New York State Police have identified the names of two people that were killed in a house fire on Jan. 20 in the town of Kirkwood.

State Police the victims were Peter J. Cirba and Stephanie N. Cirba, both were 81-years-old.

(WBNG 12 News)

Police said no criminal activity is suspected in the cause of the fire.

Multiple agencies responded to the blaze on 588 Old State Rd. To read more about the fire, go to this link.