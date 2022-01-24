Southern Tier Cadet Squadron Civil Air Patrol cadets take first flights

(WBNG) -- Cadets from the Southern Tier Cadet Squadron Civil Air Patrol took their first flights from the Greater Binghamton Airport this weekend.

12-year-old Jaden Badger of Binghamton and 14-year-old Emilie Berger of Chenango took their first orientation flights. It was Cadet Badger’s first time ever being in an airplane. The two cadets flew with Pilot Civil Air Patrol Captain Vince Monticello.

(WBNG 12 News)

As part of the Squadron, Cadets get five front-seat flights in an airplane and unlimited rides in the backseat.

The Civil Air Patrol is the longtime auxiliary of the U.S. Air force and its members serve as mentors to more than 23 thousand young people participating in CAP’s Cadet Programs.