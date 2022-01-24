Advertisement

Southern Tier Cadet Squadron Civil Air Patrol cadets take first flights

By Karleen Leveille
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 3:13 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WBNG) -- Cadets from the Southern Tier Cadet Squadron Civil Air Patrol took their first flights from the Greater Binghamton Airport this weekend.

12-year-old Jaden Badger of Binghamton and 14-year-old Emilie Berger of Chenango took their first orientation flights. It was Cadet Badger’s first time ever being in an airplane. The two cadets flew with Pilot Civil Air Patrol Captain Vince Monticello.

(WBNG 12 News)

As part of the Squadron, Cadets get five front-seat flights in an airplane and unlimited rides in the backseat.

The Civil Air Patrol is the longtime auxiliary of the U.S. Air force and its members serve as mentors to more than 23 thousand young people participating in CAP’s Cadet Programs.

Most Read

Jones
Carolina Panthers Defensive Lineman opens business in Downtown Binghamton
Calogero Duenes, 24, was shot and killed outside of a Chuck E. Cheese in Humble, Texas, as he...
Man charged with father’s murder outside Chuck E. Cheese
Oakdale Mall
Oakdale Mall to undergo transformation into ‘Oakdale Commons’
Car crash
State Police investigating serious crash in Conklin
State Police seek helping identify suspect that stole catalytic converters

Latest News

Oakdale Mall to become Oakdale Commons
Oakdale Mall to become Oakdale Commons
Puppy Mill ASPCA Announces Webinar
Puppy Mill ASPCA Announces Webinar
Kirkwood Fatal Fire Victims Identified
Kirkwood Fatal Fire Victims Identified
Windsor Trailer Fire
Crews respond to trailer fire in Windsor
Kirkwood Fire
Police identify 2 killed in Kirkwood house fire