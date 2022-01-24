State Police seek helping identify suspect that stole catalytic converters
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 12:58 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
ITHACA, N.Y. (WBNG) -- The New York State Police need the public’s help in identifying a suspect in an investigation into stolen catalytic converters.
In a Facebook post, State Police said a suspect stole catalytic converters from a truck that belonged to the Calvary Cemetery in the town of Ithaca.
Anyone with information is asked to contact State Police at 607-347-4463.