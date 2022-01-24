State Police seek helping identify suspect that stole catalytic converters

ITHACA, N.Y. (WBNG) -- The New York State Police need the public’s help in identifying a suspect in an investigation into stolen catalytic converters.

In a Facebook post, State Police said a suspect stole catalytic converters from a truck that belonged to the Calvary Cemetery in the town of Ithaca.

Stealing catalytic converters isn't anything new. The thief cuts it off a vehicle and the victim starts their car and... Posted by New York State Police on Monday, January 24, 2022

Anyone with information is asked to contact State Police at 607-347-4463.