State Police seek helping identify suspect that stole catalytic converters

(WBNG 12 News)
By WBNG Staff
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 12:58 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
ITHACA, N.Y. (WBNG) -- The New York State Police need the public’s help in identifying a suspect in an investigation into stolen catalytic converters.

In a Facebook post, State Police said a suspect stole catalytic converters from a truck that belonged to the Calvary Cemetery in the town of Ithaca.

Stealing catalytic converters isn't anything new. The thief cuts it off a vehicle and the victim starts their car and...

Posted by New York State Police on Monday, January 24, 2022

Anyone with information is asked to contact State Police at 607-347-4463.

