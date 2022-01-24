Vestal Police warn of targeting of Asian-owned businesses for break-ins

VESTAL (WBNG) -- The Vestal Police Department is warning residents about a series of discriminatory break-ins over the past six months.

Vestal Police said the homes of five Asian restaurant owners have been broken into in the town since July 2021.

Police said the most recent break-in occurred on Jan. 21. They said a homeowner returned home to find three masked men in her house.

As of Monday, police said only restaurant owners have been targeted. Police said other business owners should be aware of the situation.

Police said it’s believed that suspects select the restaurants by utilizing the internet and then conduct surveillance on the business to determine the owner’s residence.

Authorities provided the following tips to prevent being burglarized:

Be aware of your surroundings at work, while traveling and at home.

Take note of suspicious persons and vehicles at work and at home.

Report any suspicious persons or vehicles to the police department.

Do not keep large amounts of cash or jewelry in your home.

Install or upgrade your alarm and/or surveillance equipment to include cloud storage.

Lock windows and doors and do not hide a spare key.

Lock your vehicles.

Get to know your neighbors and look out for each other.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact Vestal Police at 607-754-2477.