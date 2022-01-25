Another shot of Arctic air

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with snow showers. 0-.1″ 30% High 28 (24-30) Wind W becoming NW 10-15 G20 mph

wbng (wbng)

As the low moves out we’ll keep some snow showers in the forecast. We’ll be seasonable, but as winds turn northwesterly, it’s going to get cold again. Lows Tuesday night will drop into the single digits. The cold will stick around into Wednesday with highs in the 10s and lows in the -1s.

Temperatures rebound Thursday and into Friday. Thursday will be quiet, but as a cold front approaches, we’ll have snow showers Friday.

We’ll have to watch a low over the Atlantic Saturday. This will give us more of a glancing blow. A bit of a roller coaster for the weekend. Temperatures in the 10s and 20s Saturday and Sunday. Climbing into the low 20s by Monday.