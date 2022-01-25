BC Transit to distribute free at-home COVID-19 test kits

(WBNG) -- BC Transit announced it will have free at-home COVID-19 test kits available starting Tuesday.

They say the test kits will be available starting Jan. 25. at the BC Junction office located at 22 Prospect Ave in Binghamton. The office will be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

There is a limit of one test kit per person.

