BC Transit to distribute free at-home COVID-19 test kits

At-home testing kits to be distributed at the BC Junction office.
By WBNG Staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 6:42 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WBNG) -- BC Transit announced it will have free at-home COVID-19 test kits available starting Tuesday.

They say the test kits will be available starting Jan. 25. at the BC Junction office located at 22 Prospect Ave in Binghamton. The office will be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

There is a limit of one test kit per person.

For more information on the coronavirus in Broome County, click here.

