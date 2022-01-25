Advertisement

Binghamton photographer Ed Aswad passes away

(candle)
By Matthew Benninger
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 1:47 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
(WBNG) -- According to Legacy.com, Binghamton native and photographer Edward Maurice Aswad passed away on Jan. 21.

A spokesperson for SUNY Broome also confirmed his death.

Aswad photographed the Southern Tier and its history before retiring to North Carolina. He donated his Carriage House Collection; which is made up of more than 10,000 negatives, postcards, photos, photography equipment and more to SUNY Broome.

WBNG 12 News has reached out SUNY Broome and local historians for more on the legacy of Aswad.

More information will be posted here once it becomes available.

