Binghamton photographer Ed Aswad passes away

(WBNG) -- According to Legacy.com, Binghamton native and photographer Edward Maurice Aswad passed away on Jan. 21.

A spokesperson for SUNY Broome also confirmed his death.

Aswad photographed the Southern Tier and its history before retiring to North Carolina. He donated his Carriage House Collection; which is made up of more than 10,000 negatives, postcards, photos, photography equipment and more to SUNY Broome.

