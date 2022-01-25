Advertisement

Judge leaves New York indoor mask mandate in place, for now

Mask
Mask(MGN)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 5:24 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WBNG) -- A New York appeals judge has left in place the state’s indoor mask mandate while Gov. Kathy Hochul’s administration appeals a lower court’s decision to overturn it.

Judge Robert Miller granted the state’s request Tuesday for a stay of a Long Island judge’s ruling Monday that the governor and health officials lacked authority to require masks.

An attorney for the state argues that the earlier ruling would “radically disrupt the status quo” and endanger the health of students and staff at schools.

Most Read

Jones
Carolina Panthers Defensive Lineman opens business in Downtown Binghamton
Oakdale Mall
Oakdale Mall to undergo transformation into ‘Oakdale Commons’
Calogero Duenes, 24, was shot and killed outside of a Chuck E. Cheese in Humble, Texas, as he...
Man charged with father’s murder outside Chuck E. Cheese
Kirkwood Fire
Police identify 2 killed in Kirkwood house fire
NYS Supreme Court judge strikes down mask mandate.
New York State Supreme Court judge strikes down mask mandate

Latest News

At-home testing kits to be distributed at the BC Junction office.
BC Transit to distribute free at-home COVID-19 test kits
He remains optimistic after recovering from COVID-19 for a second time.
Man who got double lung transplant survives COVID for 2nd time
At 24 weeks pregnant, the mother was hospitalized days after testing positive for COVID-19.
Family mourns loss of Texas mother of 6 to COVID-19
Chenango County to stop formally registering at-home COVID-19 tests