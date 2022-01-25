Judge leaves New York indoor mask mandate in place, for now

(WBNG) -- A New York appeals judge has left in place the state’s indoor mask mandate while Gov. Kathy Hochul’s administration appeals a lower court’s decision to overturn it.

Judge Robert Miller granted the state’s request Tuesday for a stay of a Long Island judge’s ruling Monday that the governor and health officials lacked authority to require masks.

An attorney for the state argues that the earlier ruling would “radically disrupt the status quo” and endanger the health of students and staff at schools.