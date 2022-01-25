Advertisement

Man sentenced for deadly 2019 car crash

By WBNG Staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 4:39 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Broome County District Attorney’s Office announced 24-year-old Elijah Burnside was sentenced to three to nine in years in prison.

He was sentenced for a 2019 crash that killed 70-year-old Ronald Phetphongsy in Binghamton.

Burnside struck Phetphongsy’s vehicle when he drove through a stop sign at the intersection of Chapin and Leroy Street.

Phetphongsy was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

