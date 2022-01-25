Advertisement

Stakeholders of Broome County hosts ‘Tenants’ Rights Training,” educating people on their rights after state eviction moratorium comes to an end

The Stakeholders of Broome County held its “Tenants’ Rights Training” Monday, Jan. 24 to inform...
The Stakeholders of Broome County held its “Tenants’ Rights Training” Monday, Jan. 24 to inform tenants of certain protections they still have to avoid eviction.(WBNG)
By Ashley Soriano
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 11:38 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Following the expiration of the state’s eviction moratorium on Jan. 15 -- a housing justice coalition is helping to educate people in the community on their rights as tenants.

The Stakeholders of Broome County held its “Tenants’ Rights Training” Monday, Jan. 24 to inform tenants of certain protections they still have to avoid eviction. Nate Hotchkiss from the Stakeholders of Broome County said educating tenants on their rights will help combat the housing crisis in the community.

“One of the main impediments to fair housing in Binghamton and across Broome County is just lack of sufficient knowledge of tenants’ rights,” he said.

Willa Payne from Legal Services of Central NY shared her legal knowledge at the event to notify tenants of their different rights. Payne said even though the eviction moratorium has expired, tenants should not self-evict.

“While the moratorium expired, the only time you must leave your home is after you’ve been served with a warrant,” said Payne. “It can only be served by a sheriff or a constable, and after 14 days have passed.”

Payne said there are still COVID-related protections that help tenants. She said tenants also have expanded rights under the Housing Stability and Tenant Protection Act of 2019.

“There’s still two main protections that are put in place -- that is the Tenant Safe Harbor Act and the Emergency Rental Assistance Program,” Payne said.

To get the protections of the TSHA, tenants must bring it to the court’s attention and provide proof of financial hardship during the COVID-19 period from March 2020 through Jan. 15, 2022.

Tenants can apply for the ERAP by calling the 2-1-1 helpline or by following this link here.

