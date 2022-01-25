Victim shot in neck in Chenango County shooting

GREENE, N.Y. (WBNG) -- The Greene Police Department said one person is in custody in connection to a shooting that wounded one person at 8 1/2 Jackson St. in the village around 8 a.m. Tuesday.

Greene Police told 12 News the victim is at Wilson Hospital with a gunshot wound to the neck and jaw. He is in stable condition, police said.

Greene Police are waiting for a search warrant at the location.

The name of the arrestee was not released.

New York State Police and the Chenango County Sheriff’s Office are assisting at the scene.

This is a developing story. Stay with 12 News for more information.