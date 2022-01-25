Advertisement

Victim shot in neck in Chenango County shooting

8 Jackson St.
8 Jackson St.(WBNG 12 News)
By WBNG Staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 3:27 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
GREENE, N.Y. (WBNG) -- The Greene Police Department said one person is in custody in connection to a shooting that wounded one person at 8 1/2 Jackson St. in the village around 8 a.m. Tuesday.

Greene Police told 12 News the victim is at Wilson Hospital with a gunshot wound to the neck and jaw. He is in stable condition, police said.

Greene Police are waiting for a search warrant at the location.

The name of the arrestee was not released.

New York State Police and the Chenango County Sheriff’s Office are assisting at the scene.

This is a developing story. Stay with 12 News for more information.

