Another cold snap

Any snow in the forecast?
By Brian Schroeder
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 5:43 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WEDNESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. Early snow showers with increasing afternoon sunshine. 0-.25″ 20% High 14 (10-18) Wind NW 5-10 mph

Cold weather has returned. We’ll have some snow showers with highs in the 10s and lows in the -1s.

Temperatures rebound Thursday and into Friday. Thursday will be quiet, but as a cold front approaches, we’ll have snow showers Thursday night into Friday.

We’ll have to watch a low over the Atlantic Saturday. It looks like this storm will stay out to sea, giving us more of a glancing blow. The low won’t be a snow maker, but temperatures will be colder with highs in the 10s Saturday and Sunday.

Warmer weather returns Monday and Tuesday with temperatures climbing into the 20s and 30s.

