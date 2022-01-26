Another cold snap

WEDNESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. Early snow showers with increasing afternoon sunshine. 0-.25″ 20% High 14 (10-18) Wind NW 5-10 mph

wbng (wbng)

Cold weather has returned. We’ll have some snow showers with highs in the 10s and lows in the -1s.

Temperatures rebound Thursday and into Friday. Thursday will be quiet, but as a cold front approaches, we’ll have snow showers Thursday night into Friday.

We’ll have to watch a low over the Atlantic Saturday. It looks like this storm will stay out to sea, giving us more of a glancing blow. The low won’t be a snow maker, but temperatures will be colder with highs in the 10s Saturday and Sunday.

Warmer weather returns Monday and Tuesday with temperatures climbing into the 20s and 30s.