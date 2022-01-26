Binghamton Black Bears and Broome-Tioga Workforce to host career fair

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Binghamton Black Bears announced Tuesday they are teaming up with the Broome-Tioga Workforce to host a career fair.

According to a news release from the Black Bears, the event will be on Thursday, Jan. 27 from 3 to 5:30 p.m. at the Visions Veterans Memorial Arena.

The Black Bears say over 30 businesses will be there looking to hire. They recommend you bring a resume to submit and you could receive a free ticket to the hockey game that night.

Below is a list of the businesses attending: