Binghamton Black Bears and Broome-Tioga Workforce to host career fair

Binghamton Black Bears rink at the Visions FCU Veterans Memorial Arena
Binghamton Black Bears rink at the Visions FCU Veterans Memorial Arena(WBNG 12 News)
By WBNG Staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 6:35 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Binghamton Black Bears announced Tuesday they are teaming up with the Broome-Tioga Workforce to host a career fair.

According to a news release from the Black Bears, the event will be on Thursday, Jan. 27 from 3 to 5:30 p.m. at the Visions Veterans Memorial Arena.

The Black Bears say over 30 businesses will be there looking to hire. They recommend you bring a resume to submit and you could receive a free ticket to the hockey game that night.

Below is a list of the businesses attending:

  • Community Options
  • The Children’s Home
  • Willow Run Foods
  • HCA: Helping Celebrate Abilities
  • University Lofts
  • Morabito Energy
  • North Atlantic States Regional Council of Carpenters
  • Family & Children’s Counseling Service
  • Amazon
  • Atkore
  • Custom Systems Integration
  • Speedway
  • International Paper
  • Broome County Dept of Social Services
  • Fastenal Company
  • Broome Bituminous Products
  • Helio Health
  • Express Employment Professionals
  • Love’s Travel Stops and Country Stores
  • IUPAT District Council 4/FTI of W&CNY (Painters Union Local 178)
  • Trivium Packaging
  • STCR Business Systems
  • Prime Care Coordination
  • Broome OPWDD
  • D & R Technical Solutions, Inc.
  • Eastern Staffing & Recruiting
  • Bridgewater Center
  • Coughlin & Gerhart
  • Visions
  • Achieve
  • BAE Systems
  • United Healthcare
  • Holiday Inn

