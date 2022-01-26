Binghamton Black Bears and Broome-Tioga Workforce to host career fair
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 6:35 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Binghamton Black Bears announced Tuesday they are teaming up with the Broome-Tioga Workforce to host a career fair.
According to a news release from the Black Bears, the event will be on Thursday, Jan. 27 from 3 to 5:30 p.m. at the Visions Veterans Memorial Arena.
The Black Bears say over 30 businesses will be there looking to hire. They recommend you bring a resume to submit and you could receive a free ticket to the hockey game that night.
Below is a list of the businesses attending:
- Community Options
- The Children’s Home
- Willow Run Foods
- HCA: Helping Celebrate Abilities
- University Lofts
- Morabito Energy
- North Atlantic States Regional Council of Carpenters
- Family & Children’s Counseling Service
- Amazon
- Atkore
- Custom Systems Integration
- Speedway
- International Paper
- Broome County Dept of Social Services
- Fastenal Company
- Broome Bituminous Products
- Helio Health
- Express Employment Professionals
- Love’s Travel Stops and Country Stores
- IUPAT District Council 4/FTI of W&CNY (Painters Union Local 178)
- Trivium Packaging
- STCR Business Systems
- Prime Care Coordination
- Broome OPWDD
- D & R Technical Solutions, Inc.
- Eastern Staffing & Recruiting
- Bridgewater Center
- Coughlin & Gerhart
- Visions
- Achieve
- BAE Systems
- United Healthcare
- Holiday Inn