Cold weather continues to be the theme

Tonight: Partly cloudy to clear and very cold. Low: -15 to 2

Thursday: Partly cloudy early. Clouds increase. High: 23-27

Forecast Discussion:

Quiet, but cold weather sticks around tonight. High pressure, calm winds and some clear conditions will allow temperatures to fall below zero again tonight. Lows will range widely, and could drop as low as -15 but a few of the absolute coldest rural areas could drop as low as -20. Lows range from around 2 above to around 15 below. Temperatures could slowly rise overnight if the clouds do, in fact, drift in.

Thursday remains quiet but breezy. A cold front front sweeps in overnight Thursday and could bring a few snow showers but no accumulation is expected. The trend has been for the snow to dry up before it gets here so we may not even end up seeing any precipitation if this continues.

The Nor’easter this weekend will not impact us with heavy snow. The storm will stay out of our area completely. While a few flakes could make their way into the Catskills Saturday, no organized snow, or accumulating snow, is expected in our area. As a result of the more easterly track, the weekend will be colder with highs in the teens and lows near and below zero.

Sunday through Wednesday of next week looks quiet with moderating temperatures each day. By Tuesday and Wednesday temperatures will likely break the 40 mark in some areas.