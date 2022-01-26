Advertisement

Official tally in, after community votes on future of Vestal fire station

Vestal resident votes on the future of Station 4's proposed relocation
By Jill Croce
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 8:43 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
(VESTAL) -- The process continued today, Jan. 25, to figure out the future location of Vestal Fire Department’s Station 4. Tonight, the results are in regarding the referendum.

The public was given the opportunity to vote on the proposal at Vestal Fire Department’s Station 1 until 9 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 25.

Earlier this month, a community discussion was held to openly discuss concerns and questions regarding the proposed relocation of the station to 118 Jensen Rd.

The 12 News report regarding the community discussion between area residents, Station 4, and the town engineer can be found here.

Chief John Paffie with Station 4 told 12 News once voting closes, the counting process begins.

“The votes get counted right after the polls close at 9 o’clock,” said Chief Paffie. “The board of election people will go through the votes and they’ll count them and tally them up and we’ll have our results.”

The chief said he strives to have open lines of communication with community members, if given the favorable vote, which are in close proximity to the proposed site.

Just before our 10 p.m. newscast, Chief Paffie called 12 News and said the referendum passed.

-367 votes

-50 -No

-317 -Yes

