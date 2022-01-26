Financial Tip: Income tax filing season and IRS crisis

(WBNG) -- In this week’s Financial Tip RJ Barber of Vision’s Investment Services discusses income tax filing season and IRS crisis.

“Unfortunately, the upcoming tax-filing season is shaping up to be a chaotic one,” Wealth Management Advisor RJ Barber said. “The National Taxpayer Advocate released a report detailing processing issues at the IRS last year and also offering a warning for this year’s tax season.”

To contact RJ and his team at Visions Investment Services, visit the website here.