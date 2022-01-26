Advertisement

Hochul appoints Director of the New York State Office of Gun Violence Prevention

Gun Violence
Gun Violence(WBNG 12 News)
By Matthew Benninger
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 12:35 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
ALBANY, N.Y. (WBNG) -- Governor Kathy Hochul appointed Calliana S. Thomas as the Director of the New York State Office of Gun Violence Prevention Wednesday.

The appointment comes as part of Governor Hochul’s agenda to mitigate gun violence in New York State following the deaths of two New York City Police Officers due to gun violence in Harlem last week.

The Office of Gun Violence Prevention, or OGVP, aims to identify and bring together community partners and law enforcement to discover steps that can be taken to reduce gun violence in the state.

The OGVP, which is located in the Department of Health’s Center for Community Health, will work with the Division of Criminal Justice Services and other agencies to “coordinate efforts and direct resources to existing and emerging gun violence hot spots.”

Thomas attended the Post-Baccalaureate Program in Pre-Medical Science at Columbia University and obtained a B.S. in Psychology from Georgia State University in 2008.

