Lupardo, Akshar voice concern over Binghamton University not being designated as flagship institution

Binghamton University
Binghamton University
By Matthew Benninger
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 3:12 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
(WBNG) -- Assemblywoman Donna Lupardo and State Senator Fred Akshar voiced their concerns about a proposal from Governor Kathy Hochul to designate Buffalo and Stony Brook universities as flagship institutions.

In letters written to the governor’s office, Lupardo and Akshar said the proposal would elevate only two of four SUNY university centers which also include Binghamton University and the University at Albany.

They said doing so would put Binghamton University at a unique disadvantage in terms of research grants and student recruitment.

The letter said: “We respectfully request that if the SUNY System continues down this path, that all four university centers receive this designation or none at all.”

