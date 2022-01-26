Truth Pharm brings back ‘Clearing The Confusion’

(WBNG) -- Truth Pharm has brought back their 10-week educational program for family members who have loved ones that struggle with substance abuse as they continue to fight against the opioid epidemic.

According to Truth Pharm, this program is set up to benefit people who are in recovery and are currently using drugs. The program will help unwind the issue of substance use and substance use disorder.

Truth Pharm Executive Director Alexis Pleus told 12 News that families often struggle with how to approach loved ones that are struggling with addiction due to fear of impacting their relationship and that it doesn’t have to be like that.

“A lot of families are embarrassed by their situation and think that they are very alone and think that they have to stay alone... there’s a lot of stigma surrounding addiction and drug use and families shouldn’t have to be alone and shouldn’t have to be embarrassed,” Alexis Pleus said.

All ages are welcome to join the Zoom and learn more about the issue and how they can help them move forward. The program runs every Tuesday from 6 to 7:30 p.m. until March 29. To register email TruthPharm@gmail.com and visit their Facebook page for more information.

Copyright 2022 WBNG. All rights reserved.